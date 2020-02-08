Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.8% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,047,000 after buying an additional 2,913,496 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,164,000 after buying an additional 2,638,873 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,142,000 after buying an additional 1,752,551 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,336,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after buying an additional 1,158,147 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

