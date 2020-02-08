PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Earning Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) has trended extremely negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. PetroChina earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected PetroChina’s score:

NYSE:PTR traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 92,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.26. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $68.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

