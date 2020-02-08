Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

