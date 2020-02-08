Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $427.49 Million

Analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will announce $427.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $456.00 million and the lowest is $411.60 million. Phillips 66 Partners reported sales of $423.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

PSXP opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $56.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,640 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. MHI Funds LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 1,099.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

