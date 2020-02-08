Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 416,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSXP. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

In related news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,648.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.59%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

