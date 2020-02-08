Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Tops $0.0039

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $282,537.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.01280317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047300 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017687 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00212484 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008232 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002169 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00062996 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

