Photon (PHO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. Photon has a market capitalization of $150,038.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Photon has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Photon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,905.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.55 or 0.02272837 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.55 or 0.04560394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00773948 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.93 or 0.00815513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00120117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009417 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00026638 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00712326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 32,536,925,834 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

