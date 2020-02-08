PIBBLE Price Tops $0.0001 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PIBBLE has a market cap of $843,500.00 and $11,583.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.92 or 0.03439766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00222064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,381,510,000 tokens. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io.

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

