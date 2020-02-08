Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $48.47 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 7.1% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 314.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,313.78.

AMZN opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,035.09 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,055.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,887.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,813.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

