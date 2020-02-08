Pictet North America Advisors SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 34,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $64,184,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,887.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,813.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,055.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,035.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.