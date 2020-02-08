Pigeoncoin (PGN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.96 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $108,440.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000578 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000863 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,530,714,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

