Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s current price.

OMCL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Dougherty & Co raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $85.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.46. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $67.30 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $248.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $212,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 9,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $730,332.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,653.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,177 shares of company stock worth $4,651,960 over the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

