Piper Sandler Reiterates Buy Rating for Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s current price.

VCRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

NYSE:VCRA opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $761.65 million, a PE ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 0.20.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $230,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,456 shares of company stock valued at $397,715. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 39.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.