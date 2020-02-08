PIVX (PIVX) Trading 16.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00003514 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Coinroom, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $19.72 million and $486,810.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012392 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, BiteBTC, Livecoin, Upbit, Coinbe, CryptoBridge, Crex24, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Graviex, Coinroom, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

