PIXEL Hits 24 Hour Volume of $50,408.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $636,650.00 and $50,408.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIXEL has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,905.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.55 or 0.04560394 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00701638 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00019476 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000445 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,482 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction.

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

