Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,592 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

