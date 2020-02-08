Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) to post sales of $130.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.36 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $151.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $621.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $617.30 million to $625.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $723.25 million, with estimates ranging from $713.87 million to $738.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $84,438.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,391.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 8,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $64,289.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,847 shares of company stock valued at $362,697. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,113,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 530,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 89,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

PLYA opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $919.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.37.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.