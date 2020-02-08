PLNcoin (PLNC) Price Reaches $0.0004

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. One PLNcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PLNcoin has traded 40.1% higher against the dollar. PLNcoin has a total market capitalization of $6,732.00 and $2.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PLNcoin alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,949.67 or 2.02582105 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025262 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000361 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PLNcoin

PLNcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. The official website for PLNcoin is www.plncoin.org. PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PLNcoin is forum.plncoin.org.

PLNcoin Coin Trading

PLNcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLNcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLNcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PLNcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLNcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.