POA Network (POA) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One POA Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex and Binance. Over the last week, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About POA Network

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official website is poa.network.

POA Network Coin Trading

POA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Bibox, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

