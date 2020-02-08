POA (POA) Market Capitalization Tops $3.47 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, Binance and Bancor Network. Over the last week, POA has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $221,212.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Profile

Get POA alerts:

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Binance, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.