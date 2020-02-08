Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTE shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Polarityte alerts:

In other Polarityte news, Director Rainer M. Erdtmann sold 31,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $78,659.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Elliot Mann sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $29,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,245.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,946 shares of company stock worth $172,535. Company insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polarityte by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 988,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 196,956 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE opened at $3.02 on Friday. Polarityte has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polarityte will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.