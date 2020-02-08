Polis (POLIS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,536.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00008955 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and STEX. Polis has a total market cap of $8.33 million and $7,536.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polis has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,502,131 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

