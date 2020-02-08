Polymath (POLY) Market Cap Hits $14.53 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $14.53 million and $9.84 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymath has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex, Binance and Koinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00781649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009485 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007793 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000347 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00034447 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,763,328 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Bitbns, IDEX, Binance, Huobi, DDEX, Upbit, Kyber Network, UEX, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, LATOKEN and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

