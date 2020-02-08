POPCHAIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One POPCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, GDAC, CoinBene and Bit-Z. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $963,638.00 and $1.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, GDAC, LBank, Bilaxy and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

