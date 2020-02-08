PopularCoin (POP) Price Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. PopularCoin has a market cap of $113,989.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.65 or 0.00770907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00048766 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00063483 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007796 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,994,037,210 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

