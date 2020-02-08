Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,428 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 267,009 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $320.03 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.56 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,422.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.01 and its 200-day moving average is $251.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

