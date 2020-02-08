Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Post worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Post by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Post by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth $5,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.22.

Post stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.02. 1,424,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,893. Post Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $94.19 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.76.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,511,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,674,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.