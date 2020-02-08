Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s FY2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

PBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

PBH stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,510,000 after buying an additional 214,690 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

