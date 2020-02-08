PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Announces Dividend of $0.35

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) announced a dividend on Friday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

PriceSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of PSMT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,386. PriceSmart has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.30 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSMT shares. BidaskClub lowered PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PriceSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.85.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $5,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,527,400. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

