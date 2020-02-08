Primecoin Price Tops $0.0291 on Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $892,235.00 and approximately $4,829.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Poloniex and BX Thailand. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,628,287 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittylicious and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

