Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Bought by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the quarter. Primerica accounts for 2.2% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX owned approximately 0.19% of Primerica worth $10,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Primerica by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,508,000 after buying an additional 86,683 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 2,727.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,470,000 after buying an additional 108,332 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Primerica by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $268,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,311.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total transaction of $392,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,449,690 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Primerica stock opened at $124.12 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $138.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Primerica had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

