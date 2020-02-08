Primero Mining (TSE:P) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Primero Mining (TSE:P) (NYSE:PPP) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Primero Mining earned a coverage optimism score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Primero Mining stock remained flat at $C$0.31 during trading on Friday. 1,270,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,001. Primero Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30.

Get Primero Mining alerts:

About Primero Mining

Primero Mining Corp., a precious metals producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Dimas gold-silver mine project located in Mexico.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Primero Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primero Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.