Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,302,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,235 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.7% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.05% of Procter & Gamble worth $162,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.4% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $126.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.01 and its 200-day moving average is $121.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $96.70 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

