Profile Utility Token (PUT) Market Capitalization Hits $117,905.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $117,905.00 and $13,587.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Allcoin, LBank and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Coinrail, Bit-Z, LBank and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

