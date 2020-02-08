Proton Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $233,658.00 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Proton Token has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Proton Token has a total market capitalization of $864,088.00 and $233,658.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, CoinTiger, BCEX and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.03660957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00222752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00129954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,200,877,776 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BitForex, LBank, FCoin, BCEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

