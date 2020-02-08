ProximaX (XPX) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One ProximaX token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Kryptono and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and $489,964.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.50 or 0.03469875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00223296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00131551 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ProximaX Token Profile

ProximaX’s genesis date was April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ProximaX Token Trading

ProximaX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bilaxy and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

