ProxyNode (PRX) Price Tops $0.0009

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. ProxyNode has a market cap of $134,825.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.01275558 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00017975 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004025 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000796 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 152,107,041 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

