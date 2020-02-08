PTON Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,973.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, PTON has traded 81.4% higher against the dollar. PTON has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $9,973.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PTON token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Bittrex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.03425543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00223165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00129943 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PTON is foresting.io. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork.

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

