PumaPay Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, PumaPay has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $52,081.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, IDEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.04 or 0.05891570 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 100.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024299 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00127336 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038920 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003109 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PMA is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,175,631,271 tokens. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io.

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange, CoinBene, HitBTC, IDEX and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.