Pure (PUREX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.01300475 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00022626 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004044 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001035 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

