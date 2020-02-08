Qbao (QBT) Price Reaches $0.0074

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao token can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, Gate.io, Allcoin and Coinnest. Qbao has a total market cap of $485,626.00 and approximately $15,385.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000170 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Allcoin, Coinnest, Gate.io and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

