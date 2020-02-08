Qbic Trading 62.6% Higher This Week (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. Qbic has a total market capitalization of $2,142.00 and $17.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qbic has traded up 62.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Qbic coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qbic alerts:

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditbit (CRB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbic Coin Profile

QBIC is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qbic’s official website is qbic.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Qbic Coin Trading

Qbic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.