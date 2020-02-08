QChi (QCH) Hits 1-Day Volume of $186,227.00

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. In the last seven days, QChi has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One QChi token can now be purchased for about $0.0425 or 0.00000422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and BiteBTC. QChi has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $186,227.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.27 or 0.03571502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00230077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00033675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00130842 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,484,907 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi. QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi.

QChi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

