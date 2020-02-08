qiibee (QBX) Hits Market Cap of $2.43 Million

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. qiibee has a market cap of $2.43 million and $45.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, qiibee has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. One qiibee token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.92 or 0.03439766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00222064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee's total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 587,297,916 tokens. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com. The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

