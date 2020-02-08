QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 341.17 ($4.49).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Investec raised QinetiQ Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 335 ($4.41) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

LON QQ opened at GBX 378.20 ($4.98) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 361.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 320.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of GBX 265.22 ($3.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 376.20 ($4.95).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

