QLC Chain (QLC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $748,523.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 38.9% against the dollar. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bitbns, Binance and Kucoin. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $748,523.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.77 or 0.03421774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00220119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00130511 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Kucoin, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.