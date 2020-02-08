Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Qorvo worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,778,000 after purchasing an additional 144,541 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qorvo from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

In other news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $50,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,591.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,999,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,779. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $105.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.67. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

