Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stake Lifted by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 193.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 67,892 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.09% of Qorvo worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Qorvo by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $199,821.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,089,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,793.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,779 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QRVO. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $105.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.67. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

