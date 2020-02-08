Qredit (XQR) Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. Qredit has a total market cap of $412,944.00 and $1,082.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qredit alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000426 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit (CRYPTO:XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.