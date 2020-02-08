Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 2,415 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1,367.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 25,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 24,073 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 94,416 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 22,923 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $141.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $257.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.